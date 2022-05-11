Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ANNX opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. Annexon has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $24.85. The stock has a market cap of $123.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.10.

In other news, CEO Douglas Love bought 60,000 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,942 shares in the company, valued at $492,307.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANNX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Annexon by 414.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 25,994 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Annexon by 15.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Annexon in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

ANNX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Annexon from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Annexon from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

