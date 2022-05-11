Antonetti Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,130 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSY. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000.

NYSEARCA GSY traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $49.72. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,587. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.82. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.66 and a 52 week high of $50.53.

