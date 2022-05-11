Antonetti Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,450 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 90.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 111,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,940,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 12,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,748,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,286,000 after buying an additional 125,312 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 40,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 224.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 129,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,037,000 after buying an additional 89,512 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.48. The stock had a trading volume of 189,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,146,245. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.85 and its 200 day moving average is $112.96. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.49 and a one year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

