Antonetti Capital Management LLC Has $92,000 Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 307.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 29,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 143.3% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,567 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 210.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 60,039 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 40,676 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 184,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,641,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $200,745.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $471,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.60. 217,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,576,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.57. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $174.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $215.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.89.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

