Antonetti Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYH. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 22,998 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,820. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $260.11 and a 12-month high of $302.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.95.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.