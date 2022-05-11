Antonetti Capital Management LLC Invests $66,000 in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,196. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.52 and a 200-day moving average of $60.98. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $67.29.
