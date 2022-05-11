Antonetti Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 204.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 20.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 8.3% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 14.8% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RY traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.68. The stock had a trading volume of 74,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,568. The company has a market capitalization of $136.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $96.75 and a 12 month high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $0.944 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.71%.

RY has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.34.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

