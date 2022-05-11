Antonetti Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Bank of The West grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $1,455,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 541,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,969,000 after purchasing an additional 20,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 13.4% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,254,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,609,797. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.77. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $278.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.18). Pfizer had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

