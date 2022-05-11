Antonetti Capital Management LLC Sells 5 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 6.0% of Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,883,223,000 after buying an additional 147,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,317,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,869,912,000 after purchasing an additional 101,173 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,064,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,518,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,942,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,628,795,000 after purchasing an additional 105,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,803,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,821,755,000 after purchasing an additional 115,832 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,475.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,314.08.

GOOGL stock traded down $9.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,278.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,170. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,590.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,743.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,193.62 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 550,261 shares of company stock worth $21,637,779. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

