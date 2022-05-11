Anyswap Achieves Market Cap of $161.07 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 11th. Anyswap has a total market cap of $161.07 million and approximately $5.42 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for about $8.64 or 0.00029166 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Anyswap has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.42 or 0.00561719 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,770.28 or 2.05112802 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00028484 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,166.66 or 0.07312961 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000226 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

