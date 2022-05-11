Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.82

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.82 and last traded at $5.84, with a volume of 21398 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $842.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIV. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 5.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 29,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 33.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 7.7% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 27,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 11.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 18.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

