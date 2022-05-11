AppCoins (APPC) Price Hits $0.0031 on Exchanges

AppCoins (APPC) traded up 49% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. One AppCoins coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AppCoins has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $743,661.30 and $9.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AppCoins alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,762.61 or 0.99997326 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00104882 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 240,098,093 coins and its circulating supply is 240,098,092 coins. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

Buying and Selling AppCoins

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.