AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AppFolio had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. AppFolio updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of APPF stock traded down $1.97 on Wednesday, hitting $83.87. 3,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,062. AppFolio has a one year low of $79.92 and a one year high of $150.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,862.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,249,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,223,000 after acquiring an additional 33,995 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in AppFolio by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 17,263 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in AppFolio by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

APPF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.00.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

