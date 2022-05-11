Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Position Decreased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,622,287 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,244,123 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.63% of Applied Materials worth $884,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT stock traded down $3.27 on Wednesday, hitting $103.91. 415,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,516,324. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.18 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $91.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.25 and a 200-day moving average of $137.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.35%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.54.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

