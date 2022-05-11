Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Applied Molecular Transport stock opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.18. The company has a market cap of $166.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.93. Applied Molecular Transport has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $52.71.

Get Applied Molecular Transport alerts:

In related news, Director Aaron Vandevender purchased 4,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $26,769.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 108,320.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 38.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 161.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Molecular Transport (Get Rating)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Molecular Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.