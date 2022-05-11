Apron Network One Day Volume Reaches $206,919.00 (APN)

Apron Network (APN) traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Apron Network has a market capitalization of $333,044.34 and approximately $206,919.00 worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apron Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Apron Network has traded 35.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Apron Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,050.63 or 0.99949382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00106666 BTC.

About Apron Network

APN is a coin. It was first traded on April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

Buying and Selling Apron Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apron Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apron Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apron Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apron Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apron Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.