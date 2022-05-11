AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $108.36

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $108.36 and last traded at $109.30, with a volume of 1964 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.23.

Several research analysts have commented on ATR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $844.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.02 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.75%. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.20%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $128,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,411,000. Rivulet Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,860,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,862,000 after purchasing an additional 663,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1,118.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 610,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,803,000 after purchasing an additional 560,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,138,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 47.6% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,159,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,207,000 after purchasing an additional 373,861 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.