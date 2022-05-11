Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

APTO traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,901. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $93.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTO. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,091,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 398,691 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aptose Biosciences by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 942,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 219,620 shares during the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on APTO. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

