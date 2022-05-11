Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.30

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.31, with a volume of 13570 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.38.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Aptose Biosciences to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 10.00, a quick ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$118.05 million and a P/E ratio of -1.46.

Aptose Biosciences ( TSE:APS Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:APTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported C($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.