Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.30

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.31, with a volume of 13570 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.38.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Aptose Biosciences to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.
The company has a current ratio of 10.00, a quick ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$118.05 million and a P/E ratio of -1.46.
About Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS)
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
