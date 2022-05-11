Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3456.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

LFG traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $20.30. The company had a trading volume of 18,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,775. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.26. Archaea Energy has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $23.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on LFG shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archaea Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

In related news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 14,942,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $254,622,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Archaea Energy by 2,693.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Archaea Energy

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

