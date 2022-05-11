Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

AROC stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.89. The company had a trading volume of 14,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,996. Archrock has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 305.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archrock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Archrock by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,028 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after buying an additional 267,886 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Archrock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,219,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Archrock by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 176,048 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 33,102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Archrock by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,386,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $182,411,000 after buying an additional 529,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Archrock by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 266,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 17,356 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archrock Company Profile (Get Rating)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

