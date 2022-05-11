Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.88% and a negative net margin of 1,647.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.15) EPS.

NASDAQ ARCT traded down $3.52 on Wednesday, hitting $13.06. 73,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,946. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.14. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.79.

A number of analysts have commented on ARCT shares. Raymond James raised Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 55,492 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $988,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 14,226 shares during the period. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

