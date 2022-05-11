argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$4.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($4.87) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for argenx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($5.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($4.42). argenx reported earnings per share of $1.98 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 346%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that argenx will report full year earnings of ($19.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($21.02) to ($17.57). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($17.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($21.73) to ($10.95). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow argenx.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.08) by $0.72. argenx had a negative return on equity of 21.69% and a negative net margin of 147.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on ARGX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on argenx from €350.00 ($368.42) to €370.00 ($389.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, argenx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.83.

ARGX traded down $13.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.89. 7,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,451. The company’s 50-day moving average is $304.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.75. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 1.11. argenx has a 12-month low of $248.21 and a 12-month high of $356.78.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 23.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,017,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,801,000 after acquiring an additional 192,844 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 80.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 287,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,688,000 after acquiring an additional 128,347 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 17.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,118,000 after acquiring an additional 112,106 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 19.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 668,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,945,000 after acquiring an additional 110,349 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 341.9% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 140,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,374,000 after acquiring an additional 108,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

