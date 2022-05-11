argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Purchased by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 997,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. argenx makes up about 3.6% of Bellevue Group AG’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bellevue Group AG owned 1.93% of argenx worth $349,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of argenx by 72.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the third quarter valued at $39,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the third quarter valued at $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 16.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the first quarter valued at $121,000. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get argenx alerts:

Shares of ARGX traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $299.97. 4,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,451. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $304.22 and its 200-day moving average is $300.75. argenx SE has a 52 week low of $248.21 and a 52 week high of $356.78.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.08) by $0.72. argenx had a negative return on equity of 21.69% and a negative net margin of 147.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that argenx SE will post -20.61 earnings per share for the current year.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on argenx from €350.00 ($368.42) to €370.00 ($389.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.83.

argenx Company Profile (Get Rating)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.