Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.08

Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.08 and last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 8938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

ARHS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arhaus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.50.

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Analysts predict that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARHS. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,402,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,026,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,988,000. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arhaus Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

