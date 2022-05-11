Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 316.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $105.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.33 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The stock has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company raised Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.61.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total transaction of $5,134,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $12,173,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 690,195 shares of company stock valued at $83,352,899. 22.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

