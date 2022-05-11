Ark (ARK) Price Down 48.7% Over Last Week

Ark (ARK) traded down 25.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001519 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $60.16 million and approximately $4.46 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ark has traded down 48.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000284 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 136,965,117 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.