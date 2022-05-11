ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Bought by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 94.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,949,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,725 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,943,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,889,000 after purchasing an additional 189,304 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 480,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,116,000 after purchasing an additional 19,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,378,000 after purchasing an additional 36,505 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK opened at $39.30 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $38.72 and a 1-year high of $132.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.47.

