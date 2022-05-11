Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.08% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. Arlo Technologies updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.08–$0.03 EPS and its Q2 guidance to ($0.08-0.03) EPS.

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.61. 1,438,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,130. Arlo Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.66.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial raised their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arlo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARLO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 325,020 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 10,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 51,232 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

