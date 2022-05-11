Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.90.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AHH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHH. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,996,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,065,000 after buying an additional 28,006 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,988,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,992,000 after acquiring an additional 128,201 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,777,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,274,000 after purchasing an additional 219,465 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,016,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,471,000 after purchasing an additional 477,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 828,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,527,000 after purchasing an additional 13,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

AHH traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,289. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 11.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 283.33%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

