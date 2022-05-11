Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NYSE:AJG traded down $1.94 on Tuesday, reaching $158.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,745,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,947. The company has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.50 and a 1-year high of $187.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.58.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 44.93%.

In other news, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $4,636,378.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total value of $5,639,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AJG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,172,681,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9,671.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,279,000 after buying an additional 927,372 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23,989.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,590,000 after buying an additional 767,671 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,109,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,728,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

