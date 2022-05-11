Arweave Price Reaches $15.00 on Top Exchanges (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Arweave coin can now be bought for $15.00 or 0.00050265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a market cap of $500.97 million and approximately $122.91 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 41.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Arweave

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

