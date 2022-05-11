ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 881,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.22% of ASML worth $701,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ASML during the third quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 51.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth $44,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 164.3% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($842.11) to €710.00 ($747.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($994.74) to €960.00 ($1,010.53) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $854.38.

NASDAQ ASML traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $521.23. The company had a trading volume of 78,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,189. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $617.82 and a 200 day moving average of $703.76. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $510.36 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.21.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $3.5617 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

