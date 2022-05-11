ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Receives GBX 3,370.38 Average PT from Analysts

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,370.38 ($41.55).

ASC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,280 ($28.11) to GBX 2,125 ($26.20) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,850 ($35.14) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 5,500 ($67.81) to GBX 4,100 ($50.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,050 ($25.27) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of ASOS stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,323 ($16.31). 878,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,745. The company has a market cap of £1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,562.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,039.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.59. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 1,280.30 ($15.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,326 ($65.66).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

