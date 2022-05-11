Aston Bay (CVE:BAY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 92000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.25 million and a PE ratio of -4.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05.
About Aston Bay (CVE:BAY)
Read More
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
Receive News & Ratings for Aston Bay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Bay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.