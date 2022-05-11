Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Shares Sold by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,067,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,628 shares during the period. Asure Software comprises approximately 1.5% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Asure Software worth $8,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 1,927.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 42,144 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Asure Software by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 20,277 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Asure Software by 6.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Asure Software stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,697. Asure Software, Inc. has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $120.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.37.

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 million. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 4.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Asure Software, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ASUR. TheStreet downgraded Asure Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

