Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 million. Asure Software had a net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

Shares of ASUR stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 73,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,697. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $120.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Several analysts recently commented on ASUR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asure Software in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Asure Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 31.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Asure Software by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Asure Software by 99.6% during the third quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Asure Software by 118.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Asure Software by 6.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

