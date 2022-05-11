Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.10–$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.00 million-$20.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.43 million.Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.05-$0.02 EPS.

ASUR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,697. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average is $7.37. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The firm has a market cap of $120.21 million, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASUR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Asure Software by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Asure Software by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 1,927.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 42,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 20,277 shares during the period. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

