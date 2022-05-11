Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.01-$0.01 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.00 million-$23.50 million.Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.05-$0.02 EPS.

NASDAQ:ASUR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.37. Asure Software has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $9.94.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 million. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 4.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASUR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asure Software in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASUR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Asure Software by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 1,927.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 42,144 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 20,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

