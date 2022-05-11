Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 19.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

Shares of AVIR traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,028. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.62. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $46.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of -0.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 530.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

