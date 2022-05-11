Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Trading 9% Higher Following Earnings Beat

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $6.47 and last traded at $6.39. 9,334 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 935,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.07. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 34.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $527.02 million, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of -0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average of $7.62.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

