Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aterian had a negative net margin of 94.74% and a negative return on equity of 42.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATER traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.20. The company had a trading volume of 131,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,346,586. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.25. Aterian has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $21.07.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATER. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Aterian from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

In other Aterian news, insider Yaniv Zion Sarig sold 166,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $445,220.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Aterian during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Aterian during the second quarter valued at $170,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aterian during the third quarter valued at $144,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aterian by 28.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Aterian by 3,180.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 14,790 shares during the period. 17.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

