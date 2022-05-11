ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Announces Earnings Results

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. ATI Physical Therapy updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE ATIP traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $1.32. 30,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,224. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73. ATI Physical Therapy has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $10.44.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.53.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATIP. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ATI Physical Therapy by 150.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 20,861 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the third quarter valued at $236,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the third quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ATI Physical Therapy by 467.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 569,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 468,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

