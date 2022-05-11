ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Announces Earnings Results

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. ATI Physical Therapy updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NYSE ATIP traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $1.32. 30,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,224. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73. ATI Physical Therapy has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $10.44.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.53.
ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile (Get Rating)
ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.
