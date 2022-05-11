ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. ATI Physical Therapy updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

ATI Physical Therapy stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,224. ATI Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $10.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATIP shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 20,861 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 467.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 569,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 468,982 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 304.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 333,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 570.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 417,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 354,900 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

