Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Trading Down 18.2%

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Rating) was down 18.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 127,495 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 160% from the average daily volume of 49,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.45. The company has a market cap of C$41.24 million and a P/E ratio of 5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Get Atico Mining alerts:

Atico Mining Company Profile (CVE:ATY)

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.