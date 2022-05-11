ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Up to $2.53

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.53, but opened at $2.65. ATRenew shares last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 3,786 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATRenew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.34.

ATRenew ( NYSE:RERE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.41. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ATRenew Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ATRenew during the third quarter worth about $1,967,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in ATRenew by 111.5% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in ATRenew during the second quarter worth about $1,048,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ATRenew during the third quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ATRenew during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

About ATRenew (NYSE:RERE)

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

