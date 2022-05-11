aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Issues Earnings Results

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share.

Shares of LIFE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,009. aTyr Pharma has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $13.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.54.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

LIFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 19,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 101,217 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.