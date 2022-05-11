aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Issues Earnings Results

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share.
Shares of LIFE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,009. aTyr Pharma has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $13.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.54.
LIFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.
aTyr Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.
