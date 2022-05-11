aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Releases Earnings Results

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share.

aTyr Pharma stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.35. 3,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.54. aTyr Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $13.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average is $6.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in aTyr Pharma by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 19,733 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the second quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in aTyr Pharma by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 58,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

