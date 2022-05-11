Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 396.81% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS.

Shares of AUPH stock traded down $1.69 on Wednesday, hitting $9.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,775. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,080.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,621,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,006 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 97,377 shares during the last quarter. 33.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

