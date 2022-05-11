Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.65

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.65 and last traded at $18.10, with a volume of 149110 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.34.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ANZBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.98.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

